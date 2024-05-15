Springer (illness) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game in Baltimore.
Springer has been ill and was set to sit out Tuesday for the fourth time in five games before that game was rained out, but he's feeling well enough to rejoin the starting nine Wednesday. The 34-year-old enters play Wednesday slashing just .140/.170/.160 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate since April 25.
