Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 14 in no-decision

Cole allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 14 over 6.2 innings for a no-decision against the Rays on Tuesday.

The offense bailed out Cole who departed with the Astros down by a run. This was the 15th time in 27 starts the right-hander has recorded double-digit strikeouts, establishing a new franchise record and putting him atop the league in that category with 252. Cole will next start Monday on the road in Milwaukee.