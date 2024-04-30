Kessinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder discomfort, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kessinger has only been featured in the Astros' starting lineup once this season and remains hitless through 10 plate appearances across eight games. Joey Loperfido will take Kessinger's spot on the active roster and is part of Houston's starting lineup Tuesday.
More News
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Makes season debut Monday•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Shut down for a few days•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Tweaks leg Monday•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Defensive versatility could pay off•