Kessinger (hamstring) grounded out in his lone plate appearance in Monday's 10-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kessinger didn't see make any Grapefruit League or exhibition appearances after March 18 while he recovered from a right hamstring strain, but he showcased enough improvement last week to be included on the Astros' Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder. With the Astros building a 10-run lead after seven innings, Kessinger got the chance to make his season debut in the bottom of the eighth as a pinch hitter for designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. He's still waiting to make his debut in the field, but Kessinger at least looks to be healthy now.