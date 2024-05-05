Kessinger (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kessinger has been on the 10-day injured list since April 30 with right shoulder discomfort. Once he's activated from the IL, Kessinger will likely see limited opportunities with the Astros as a utility infielder.
More News
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Resumes baseball activity•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Heads to 10-day IL•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Makes season debut Monday•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Shut down for a few days•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Astros' Grae Kessinger: Nursing hamstring injury•