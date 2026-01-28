Kessinger signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Kessinger played 11 games with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in 2025, during which he went 8-for-34 with three RBIs, six runs scored and a steal. The 28-year-old will begin spring training with the big club but is likely to report to Triple-A Syracuse at the start of the season.