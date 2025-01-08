The Astros traded Kessinger to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Matthew Linskey, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The signing of Christian Walker caused Kessinger to lose his spot on Houston's 40-man roster in December, and he will now look to work his way back into the majors in the D-backs organization. The 27-year-old infielder owns just a .456 OPS through 70 career MLB plate appearances but slashed .262/.337/.388 over 67 Triple-A games last season. He'll most likely remain in the minors upon joining his new club.