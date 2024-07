The Astros optioned Kessinger to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Astros selecting the contract of infielder Aledmys Diaz. Kessinger appeared in four games for the Astros since being called up July 2, going 0-for-4 while serving mostly as a defensive substitute. He has yet to record a hit over his 15 major-league plate appearances this season, and he'll return to Sugar Land where he is slashing .283/.356/.387 across 118 plate appearances.