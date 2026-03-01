Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Kessinger sustained "a pretty significant injury" to his left hamstring and will need at least 8-to-12 weeks to recover, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Mendoza added that surgery is "on the table" for Kessinger, with a procedure likely to keep the 28-year-old through the longer end of that estimated recovery timeline. Even if Kessinger is able to avoid surgery and treat the injury through rest and rehab, he'll be out of the running for a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster as a utility infielder.