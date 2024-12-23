The Astros designated Kessinger for assignment Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the signing of Christian Walker, which was made official Monday. Kessinger, 27, is 8-for-61 at the plate over the last two seasons in the majors and has a career .694 OPS in the minors, but it's possible he'll draw interest from a team in need of utility infielder depth.