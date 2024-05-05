Kessinger (shoulder) has resumed baseball activity, MLB.com reports.
Kessinger was on the field Saturday before Houston's game, marking his first activity since hitting the injured list April 30. Despite the progress, he's not expected back on the field until late May.
