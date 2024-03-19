Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Kessinger (hamstring) will be held out of activities for a few days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Kessinger strained his right hamstring during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins and remained sore Tuesday. While Espada hasn't ruled the 26-year-old out for Opening Day, a stint on the injured list is distinctly possible.