Kessinger (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Kessinger took an extended break to relieve himself of right shoulder discomfort, spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list before being activated Friday. In a corresponding move, Jacob Amaya was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. Kessinger made just one start with the Astros before his IL stint,.