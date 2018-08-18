Astros' Hector Rondon: Blows second straight save
Rondon allowed a run on one hit and two walks, blowing his fifth save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.
Rondon appeared to have escaped Oakland's rally when the home-plate umpire ruled pinch runner Ramon Laureano out, but the decision was overturned on a review that lasted three minutes and six seconds. It was the second consecutive blown save for Rondon, who surrendered a Ryon Healy home run in a loss to the Mariners earlier in the week. Houston's other potential closer, Roberto Osuna, pitched into trouble but escaped with a scoreless eighth inning before Rondon. At this time, there's no change in manager A.J. Hinch's end-game plans, but stay tuned.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...