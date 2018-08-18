Rondon allowed a run on one hit and two walks, blowing his fifth save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Rondon appeared to have escaped Oakland's rally when the home-plate umpire ruled pinch runner Ramon Laureano out, but the decision was overturned on a review that lasted three minutes and six seconds. It was the second consecutive blown save for Rondon, who surrendered a Ryon Healy home run in a loss to the Mariners earlier in the week. Houston's other potential closer, Roberto Osuna, pitched into trouble but escaped with a scoreless eighth inning before Rondon. At this time, there's no change in manager A.J. Hinch's end-game plans, but stay tuned.