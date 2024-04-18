France came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

While his final numbers were solid, three of the hits off France went for extra bases, including no-doubt solo homers by Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna. The right-hander tossed 51 of 90 pitches for strikes, and while this was his best performance of the season so far, his spot in the rotation only seems safe because Houston lacks healthy options to replace him. France will take a 7.08 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB through 20.1 innings into his next outing, scheduled to come on the road next week against the Cubs.