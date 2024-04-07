France (0-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks across 5.2 innings to take a loss Saturday versus the Rangers. He struck out four.

There was traffic on the bases all night against France, but he was pulled in the sixth one out shy of a quality start with the game tied 2-2 at the time. Reliever Bryan Abreu gave up a two-out RBI single to add another run to France's line. While he hasn't been bad in either start thus far, France still might need to pitch a little better to avoid being sent to the bullpen or Triple-A Sugar Land when Justin Verlander (shoulder) returns.