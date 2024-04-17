Meyers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers looks to be stuck in a timeshare in center field with Mauricio Dubon, as the two have now picked up three starts apiece at the position over the last seven games, with Chas McCormick drawing the other start. Valued mainly for his defensive contributions, Meyers has chipped in at the dish with four extra-base hits (two doubles, two home runs) through 41 plate appearances, but he's getting on base at a .293 clip this season.