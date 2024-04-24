Meyers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Meyers has had a slow start to the season and lost out on playing time in center field to Mauricio Dubon as a result. However, Meyers started his second consecutive game Tuesday, and he tallied his third home run of the season and first since April 5. Meyers has just a 19 percent strikeout rate across 47 plate appearances -- down from a career rate of 28.3 percent -- so if he can regain regular playing time there is a chance his performance at the plate can turn around.