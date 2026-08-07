Astros' Jake Meyers: Brought up from Triple-A

The Astros recalled Meyers from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move comes after Zach Dezenzo was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday. Meyers has been in the minors since early July, where he is slashing .243/.325/.351 with one steal, two home runs and eight RBI over 83 plate appearances. His addition gives the Astros some depth in the outfield, and he could be in the lineup against southpaws while forming a platoon in center field with the lefty-hitting Daulton Varsho.