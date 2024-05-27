Loperfido was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land after Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Loperfido will head back to Sugar Land after being called up April 30, producing a .333 average with one home run, five RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base over 39 at-bats in 14 contests with Houston. Veteran first baseman Jose Abreu is set to be called up Monday, replacing the 25-year-old on the major-league roster with the Astros. Considering how well he played in limited action in the big leagues, Loperfido will likely be back with Houston relatively soon.