Singleton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.

With the Athletics sending out left-hander JP Sears for Saturday's contest, Singleton will begin the game in the dugout while the righty-hitting Mauricio Dubon draws the start at first base. Over his last 10 outings, Singleton has gone 8-for-34 with five runs, one home run and four RBI.

