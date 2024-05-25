Singleton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
With the Athletics sending out left-hander JP Sears for Saturday's contest, Singleton will begin the game in the dugout while the righty-hitting Mauricio Dubon draws the start at first base. Over his last 10 outings, Singleton has gone 8-for-34 with five runs, one home run and four RBI.
