Singleton isn't in the Astros' lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Singleton went 1-for-11 with five strikeouts through the first three games of Houston's series with the Mariners, so he'll get a day to regroup Thursday. Jose Abreu will draw a start at first base instead, batting eighth.
