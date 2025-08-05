Singleton agreed to a minor-league contract with the Astros on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The first baseman elected to become a free agent after being designated for assignment by Houston last week, but he's returned to the organization on a minor-league deal. Singleton has appeared in just three big-league games this season but has seen plenty of action at Triple-A with a .224/.373/.451 slash line and 16 homers in 73 contests.