Singleton signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Singleton was released from his minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday after batting .213 with a 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored and a stolen base over 55 games with Triple-A Syracuse this year. The first baseman spent parts of nine seasons with the Astros' organization in the past from 2011-2017 and then 2023-2024.