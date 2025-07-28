The Astros designated Singleton for assignment Monday.

Singleton's stint with the big club lasted just one week, with the 33-year-old first baseman appearing in three contests and going 1-for-9 at the plate. Assuming Singleton clears waivers, he'll have the ability to elect free agency, though his familiarity with the Houston organization could compel him to accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land with the hope of earning another look with the big club down the road.