Singleton is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers but should get most of the at-bats at first base following the release of Jose Abreu, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Abreu off the roster, Singleton should be the starter at first base for the Astros, but he'll take a seat Friday with lefty Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit. General manager Dana Brown indicated Friday that Houston could look to acquire another first baseman unless Singleton "takes the bull by the horn," but the 32-year-old is slashing only .213/.316/.333 on the year. Mauricio Dubon will play first base and bat sixth Friday.