Singleton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home homer and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Singleton tied the ballgame up in the sixth with a 432-foot blast to center field for his fifth home run of the year and his first since May 9. He now has six hits and four RBI over his last five games and continues to step up with the Astros looking for production at first base after Jose Abreu's early-season struggles. The 32-year-old is now slashing .229/.336/.385 with 14 RBI, 17 runs and an 18:30 BB:K in 128 plate appearances.