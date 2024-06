Singleton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

For the third time in four matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Simeon Woods Richardson), the lefty-hitting Singleton finds himself on the bench. Though he initially looked poised to hold down a strong-side platoon role at first base when the right-handed-hitting Jose Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Singleton appears to have since moved into a pure reserve role.