Singleton went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Brewers.

Singleton enjoyed a productive weekend series against the Brewers, collecting five hits across 12 at-bats while scoring a run and driving in two. He's started 18 of the last 19 games since the demotion of Jose Abreu and has hit .230 with a .342 OBP to go along with four homers, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored. Abreu could rejoin the team within the week, but Singleton has made the case to maintain playing time with his production across May.