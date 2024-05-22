Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Abreu will play for the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Wednesday and Thursday before joining Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros previously hadn't ruled out recalling Abreu from the minors ahead of Friday's series opener in Oakland, but they've ultimately decided to keep the veteran in the FCL for a little longer before having him compete at a higher level. Espada didn't rule out Abreu rejoining the big club before the end of the weekend, although nothing official has been decided on that front. Whether Abreu will immediately reclaim his starting first base job from Jon Singleton isn't yet clear.