Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Abreu has "no timetable" to return to the major-league team, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Abreu was optioned to the rookie-level Astros' Arizona Complex League affiliate last week after hitting just .099/.156/.113 slash line in 77 plate appearances this season. He's been working on getting his swing right and is "doing very well," per Espada, although Abreu hasn't played in any official games yet. The 37-year-old will likely be assigned to a higher minor-league affiliate eventually as he works his way back to the big-league club.