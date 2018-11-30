Astros' Jose Altuve: Continues to progress well
Altuve (knee) feels good and expects to be completely healthy for the start of spring training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Altuve underwent surgery on his knee early in the offseason, but he's had no issue with his recovery thus far. "He's doing very well. All reports are that he feels good and our doctors say he's progressing well. No problems at all. He's going to be 100 percent for spring training." stated Houston's general manager Jeff Luhnow. Expect Altuve to be good to go come February.
