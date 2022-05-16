Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Altuve returned from an undisclosed injury that caused him to exit Friday's game and miss Saturday's matchup. He went hitless in his first three at-bats but singled in the seventh inning before coming around to score. Altuve then led off the ninth frame with a solo home run, his seventh of the season. He's gone yard six times in his last 11 games, also driving in eight and scoring 13 runs. Across 92 plate appearances on the campaign, Altuve is hitting .259/.348/.531.