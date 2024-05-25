Altuve went 3-for-5 with one run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Altuve went 0-for-9 over his previous two games, which marked the first time he'd been held hitless in consecutive contests all year. Friday's effort was his seventh three-hit effort of the campaign. The second baseman's consistency atop the Astros' order is a positive, though he hadn't produced a multi-hit effort since May 5. The 34-year-old is slashing .298/.354/.476 with nine home runs, 18 RBI, 33 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 50 games this season.