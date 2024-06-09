Altuve went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Altuve has been steady but not outstanding over his last 15 games, going 17-for-61 (.279) with two steals, four RBI and five runs scored in that span. He hasn't homered since May 20, taking a bit of the wind out of his sails after a strong start to the year in the power department. Overall, the second baseman is slashing .288/.340/.436 with nine homers, nine steals, 22 RBI and 37 runs scored over 64 contests.