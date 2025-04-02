Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Giants.
Altuve has primarily made headlines for his defensive alignment early this season, and he's now started four of five games in left field. He's also performed well at the plate, beginning the campaign with a five-game hitting streak. On Tuesday, he delivered his first home run and extra-base hit of the year and is now 7-for-18.
