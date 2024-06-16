Altuve went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, two runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Tigers.

With two men on and two out in the second inning, Altuve took Kenta Maeda deep for his 11th long ball of the season. He added another hit and when he reached on a walk in the eighth he picked up his 10th stolen base of the campaign. It was Altuve's second home run in his last seven games after a streak of 17 games without a blast. The second baseman's has been hot as of late, hitting .333 in June and for the season he's slashing a healthy .299/.350/.460.