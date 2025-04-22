Altuve went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Altuve doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth inning as part of a four-run rally in the frame. The hit also ended a six-game stretch during which Altuve failed to record an RBI and only scored one run. Despite that slow stretch, Alutive has managed 12 runs and nine RBI while hitting .303 across 22 games.