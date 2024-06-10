Altuve went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Altuve's big hit of the day came with two outs in the sixth to cap off a four-run rally that put the Astros ahead 7-4. It was his first time with four hits in a game since Sept. 4, 2023, and it was his eighth time this year with three or more hits in a game. Altuve is now tied for fourth in the majors with 80 hits on the year and is putting together another strong campaign at the dish. He's slashing .297/.348/.454 with 10 homers, 25 RBI, 39 runs and an 18:53 BB:K in 290 plate appearances.