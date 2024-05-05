Urquidy (forearm) will throw live batting practice Tuesday and could then begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was originally expected to throw live BP on Sunday, but the session was pushed back a couple days. Astros GM Dana Brown expects Urquidy to require "two or three rehab starts" before rejoining the Astros, so he's still at least a couple weeks away from returning from the injured list.