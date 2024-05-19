Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Urquidy (forearm) will make another rehab start in the next few days, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old allowed four earned runs and threw 59 pitches over four innings during his second rehab start Saturday, and he'll require one more start before potentially joining the Astros. If Urquidy remains on a five-day pitching schedule, he could make his season debut as early as May 28 in Seattle.