Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Urquidy (forearm) will be evaluated by team physicians Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy made his third rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land but left midwya through the fourth inning with what was labeled as right forearm discomfort. The right-hander has resided on the injured list all season due to the forearm injury, so it's less than ideal that he's dealing with a related setback. The upcoming evaluation should shed more light on the severity of the setback, but in any case, Urquidy wouldn't appear to be on track to be activated from the 15-day IL at any point in the near future.