Urquidy (forearm) is expected to meet with Dr. Keith Meister this week and could be recommended to undergo the second Tommy John surgery of his career, Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan of ESPN.com report.

Urquidy's consultation with Dr. Meister will be a second opinion, as he previously had his forearm evaluated by a specialist when he was pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land in late May. The right-hander has spent all season on the Astros' injured list after being shut down in mid-March with a right forearm strain, but he appeared to be closing in on a return before experiencing renewed discomfort during his third rehab outing. Urquidy, who previously missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will hope to avoid another such procedure, but even if he's able to recover from the injury with additional rest and rehab, a return from the IL will still likely be several weeks down the road in a best-case scenario.