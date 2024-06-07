Urquidy underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros had only described Urquidy's surgery as "season-ending" prior to the operation, but it's now likely the 29-year-old righty remains out until the second half of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. He will finish 2024 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 63 innings and will enter his final year of arbitration eligibility this offseason.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Getting season-ending surgery•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: May need second Tommy John surgery•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Set for further evaluation•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Seeing doctors Saturday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Battling additional forearm issues•