Urquidy underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros had only described Urquidy's surgery as "season-ending" prior to the operation, but it's now likely the 29-year-old righty remains out until the second half of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. He will finish 2024 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 63 innings and will enter his final year of arbitration eligibility this offseason.