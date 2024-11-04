The Astros outrighted Urquidy (elbow) on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy never pitched in the majors during the 2024 regular season. He started on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, and he was able to ramp up to rehab assignments in May. However, he suffered a setback during his assignment, and after further evaluation and consultations, he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in early June. Urquidy could pitch again late during the 2025 regular season, but it will likely be with another organization that doesn't require his services at the major-league level during that campaign. He appeared in 16 games (10 starts) for the Astros during the 2023 regular season and posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 63 innings.