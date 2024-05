Astros manager Joe Espada said Urquidy (forearm) will see doctors Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Urquidy endured a setback when he aggravated his right forearm during his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday. Urquidy was expected to return to Houston's rotation after Friday's outing, but his return to the majors is unclear until he is evaluated by team doctors Saturday.