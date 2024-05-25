Urquidy exited his rehab start at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday due to right forearm discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Urquidy has been sidelined since spring training due to a strained right forearm, and he seems to have aggravated the issue during his outing Friday. The right-hander was expected to return to the Astros' rotation after Friday's start, though it's unclear how his latest flareup may impact his return timeline.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Leaves rehab start with trainer•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Making next rehab start Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Needs one more rehab start•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Completes four innings•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Requires additional rehab start•
-
Astros' Jose Urquidy: Expects just one more rehab start•