Urquidy remains unsigned after electing free agency Wednesday, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

It was previously reported that Urquidy had signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, but the 31-year-old righty is still fielding offers from interested clubs. He turned in a 4.95 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 36.1 innings split between the White Sox, Pirates and Phillies during the regular season, so he may have to settle for a minor-league deal in order to land his next opportunity.