Urquidy (forearm) was removed from his rehab start at Triple-A Sugar Land with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy lobbed a warm-up pitch upon receiving a visit from a trainer, causing him to be taken out of the game after throwing 56 pitches. He appeared to be flexing his hand as he walked toward the dugout, though the Astros should offer more information on what is bothering him in the near future.