Uquidy (forearm) will make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander threw 59 pitches in his previous outing Saturday and is expected to build up to 70-to-75 pitches Friday. If all goes well, Urquidy could step into Houston's rotation during the four-game series in Seattle next week.
