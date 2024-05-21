Share Video

Uquidy (forearm) will make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw 59 pitches in his previous outing Saturday and is expected to build up to 70-to-75 pitches Friday. If all goes well, Urquidy could step into Houston's rotation during the four-game series in Seattle next week.

